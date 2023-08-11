On Thursday, Aug. 10, at about 3 p.m., Rick Lee Alexander, 42, of rural Viroqua, was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to a press release from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson, Alexander was taken into custody without incident at a location on Mahoney Road, rural Viroqua, in the town of Viroqua. Alexander was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and booked for felony bail jumping and felon in possession of a firearm.

A bail hearing will be scheduled.

Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please contact Vernon County Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com