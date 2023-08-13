A rural Viroqua man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on State Hwy. 27 south of County Road J in the town of Franklin, Saturday, Aug. 12.

At 12:20 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center was notified of the crash. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Milan Gilman, 76, was traveling north on State Hwy. 27 when he lost control on the gravel shoulder in the construction zone. The Gilman vehicle struck a driveway, went airborne through the ditch, struck a fence, overturned, and came to rest upright.

The Viroqua Fire Department worked quickly to contain a gas leak and secure the scene for emergency personnel. Gilman was stabilized by the Viroqua Emergency Responders and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. Gilman was later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Gilman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.