A rural Viroqua man was injured in a UTV crash, Saturday, July 15, on private business property near County Road P, rural Westby, in the town of Christiana.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 5:02 p.m. the 911 dispatch center received a call reporting the crash. A UTV driven by William B. Lepke, 52, overturned on a hill. Lepke reported minor injuries to his face and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.