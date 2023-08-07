At about 2:59 a.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call about the two-vehicle crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Kelli Jo Welsh, 38, was traveling south on 4th Street in the village of Readstown, when she struck a legally parked vehicle that was unoccupied. Both vehicles were towed by Sleepy Hollow Towing due to disabling damage. Welsh was not wearing her seat belt and reported injuries. Readstown EMS transported Welsh to Vernon Memorial Hospital.