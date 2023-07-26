A rural Viroqua woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Sunday, July 23, at the intersection of State Hwy. 56 and North Ridge Road in the town of Harmony.

At 6:02 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of the crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Lindsay Haller, 30, of rural Viroqua, was traveling west on State Hwy. 56. Jon Uhlenhop, 50, of Lincolnwood, Illinois, attempted to turn left from North Ridge Road onto Hwy. 56 and collided with the Haller vehicle.

Haller reported minor injuries and was transported to Gundersen Health System by private vehicle. Genoa Fire, Genoa First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.