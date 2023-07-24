A rural Viroqua woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Sunday, July 23, at the intersection of State Hwy. 56 and N. Ridge Road in the town of Harmony.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:02 p.m. the 911 dispatch center received a report of the crash.

Lindsay Haller, 30, of rural Viroqua, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56. Jon Uhlenhop, 50 of Lincolnwood, Illinois, attempted to turn left from N. Ridge Road onto State Hwy. 56. Uhlenhop pulled out in front of Haller, who was unable to stop before colliding with Uhlenhop.

Haller reported minor injuries, and was transported to Gunderson Health System by private vehicle. Genoa Fire, Genoa First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, George's Towing and Sleepy Hollow Towing assisted at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office