A rural Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 25, on County Road P about a half mile east of Quarry Road in the town of Christiana.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 4 p.m. Tina S. Nelson, 51, was eastbound on County Road P when the vehicle she was operating left the roadway and came back on the road; she over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn about two times. The vehicle came to rest in the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic.