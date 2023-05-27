A rural Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, May 25, on County Road P about a half mile east of Quarry Road in the town of Christiana.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 4 p.m. Tina S. Nelson, 51, was eastbound on County Road P when the vehicle she was operating left the roadway and came back on the road; she over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn about two times. The vehicle came to rest in the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic.
Nelson was transported via ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
The responding agencies included the Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and George's Towing and Trucking (Westby).