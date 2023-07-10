The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Eau Claire and the Southwest Wisconsin SBDC will host a free Small Business Clinic on July 26 at the former UW-Richland Campus, 1200 Hwy. 14, Richland Center.

The daylong clinic is a choose your own adventure for entrepreneurs. Sign up for one meeting and consultation with an expert or stay for the day. Participants with questions about starting a business, financials, marketing or legal matters, will be able to book 30-minute one-on-one appointments from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to the 30-minute appointments, participants may choose to attend lecture-style sessions at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., featuring: Social Media Marketing with Heather Ferguson from UW-Madison’s SBDC, General Business Law with the UW-Madison Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic, and All About E-Commerce and How to Get Your Business Online with entrepreneur Becca Cooke of Eau Claire. Additionally, free professional headshots will be available to attendees, further supporting entrepreneurs in building a professional brand image.

To register for the clinic general sessions, individual consults and professional headshots, visit this link: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/July-26th--Small-Business-Clinic.html?soid=1134438912316&aid=j8yHjU3e9UA or email: nora.roughen-schmidt@business.wisvonsin.edu call/text 608-716-9441

This event was made possible thanks to an Innovation Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded to the SBDC at UW-Eau Claire.

