According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:26 p.m. William Hoehne, 20, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27, using GPS when he realized he had almost missed his turn on Reo Avenue. Hoehne attempted to quickly make the left-hand turn onto Reo Avenue, but was traveling too fast and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck an embankment and then came to rest in a field.