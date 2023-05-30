A Schofield, Wisconsin, man was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Friday, May 19, at U.S. Hwy. 27 and Reo Avenue in the town of Christiana.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 1:26 p.m. William Hoehne, 20, was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27, using GPS when he realized he had almost missed his turn on Reo Avenue. Hoehne attempted to quickly make the left-hand turn onto Reo Avenue, but was traveling too fast and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck an embankment and then came to rest in a field.
Hoehne suffered minor injuries to his face and reported head and neck pain. He was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital and the vehicle was removed by George’s Auto. Reporting to the scene were Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the sheriff's office.