Patrons are asked to arrive no no earlier than 1:30 p.m., as distribution will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Patrons will find fresh produce, meat, eggs and milk, canned goods and bread, as well as a few surprise items to fill their cars. Harry will be front and center to direct people to the sign displaying the day’s selections, proceed to the next greeter and tell them the number of households they're picking up for, and the number of people in each of those households. Also, if there is any item on the selection list you do not want, please tell the greeter. The carts will be brought to your car, and will be loaded.