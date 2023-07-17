Patrons are asked to arrive no earlier than 1:30 p.m., as food distribution begins at 2 p.m. and continues until 3 p.m. Look for Harry to direct you to a large sign showing the day’s selections. Proceed to the line, with car trunk or hatch open, and let the next greeter know how many households you want, number in each household, number of seniors and children, and whether there is something from the menu you do not want.