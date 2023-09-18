Second Harvest will be giving out dairy products, eggs, milk, bread, canned goods, meat and produce. Patrons are asked to arrive no earlier than 1:30 p.m. Distribution will continue until 3 p.m. Look for Harry to direct you to the sign displaying the day’s selections, proceed to the next greeter and tell them the number of households you’re picking up for, and the number of people in each of those households. Also, if there is any item on the selection list you do not want, tell the greeter. The crew of North Crawford kids will be back to push carts to cars, load bags and boxes in the trunk, and people on their way.