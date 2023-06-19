Patrons are asked to arrive at the site no earlier than 1:30 p.m., as distribution of food will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Harry will direct you to a large sign showing the day’s selections. Proceed to the line, with car trunk or hatch open, and let the next greeter know how many households you want, number in each household, number of seniors and children, and whether there is something from the menu you do not want.