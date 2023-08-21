On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 11:02 a.m., the Vernon County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center was notified of a semi accident in the roundabout construction zone at U.S. Hwy. 14/61 and State Hwy. 27.

A straight truck propane tanker owned by Suburban Propane was traveling north on State Hwy. 27. The driver, Robert D. Whitacre Jr., 68, of Holmen, did not see the posted stop sign at the intersection. Whitacre thought he was entering into a roundabout to travel north. The second semi, owned by Cashton Farm Supply, driven by Curtis A. Stakston, 64, of Westby, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14/61. Stakston tried to stop but was unable to avoid the collision.

The crash caused full road blockage. Emergency crews arrived on scene and worked quickly to open one lane of traffic to maintain traffic flow. One lane of U.S. Hwy. 14/61 remained closed for approximately two hours while crews cleaned up and removed the trucks.

Neither driver was injured and there was no spillage of either load.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders, Vernon County Emergency Management, Vernon County Highway Department and Tri-State Ambulance Service.

Ken's Towing of La Crosse and LaFarge Truck Center towed both trucks from the scene.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reminds motorist to reduce their speed and be extra careful while traveling through road construction zones. Electronic device usage is prohibited and traffic fines double in construction zones.