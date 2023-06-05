Just before 2 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the motorcycle crash. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Russell McElroy, 45, was eastbound operating a motorcycle with his daughter on the passenger seat. As the group of motorcycles neared Kolbo Road, a deer jumped into the road. McElroy applied the brakes but was unable to stop in time and hit the deer. McElroy's passenger was immediately thrown from the motorcycle. He tried to regain control of the motorcycle, but was unable to and was thrown off the motorcycle as it tipped over. Both McElroys landed on the road near the motorcycle with significant injuries.