The Stoddard-Bergen Fire Foundation and Fire Department will be holding the first annual Everyone Goes Home 5K Run/Walk, July 30, beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Organizers of the 5K run/walk are asking everyone in the community to be patient and observant as there will be a lot of runners and walkers on the streets of Stoddard that morning. There may be some short temporary holding of traffic on side streets. Personnel will be stationed at busy intersections helping with the flow of traffic and safety of all.

The 5K will start and end in the Stoddard Village Park, 500 Division St. There will be a community picnic and chicken-que in the park following the 5K. The goal of the 5K and community picnic is to raise money for safety equipment for the fire department and bring the community closer together.

Runners and walkers can register at runsignup.com. The registration fee is $30. Registration ends July 26 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

For more information, visit the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department Facebook page.