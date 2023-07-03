On Saturday, July 1, just before 3:30 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center took a 9-1-1 call reporting a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Hwy. 56 near N. Ridge Road in the town of Harmony.

Karl R. Erickson, 52, of Stoddard, was operating a pickup truck eastbound on State Hwy. 56 when he reported falling asleep. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, became airborne, and came to rest upright in the ditch.

Erickson was treated and transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting the sheriff's office on the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Genoa Fire, Genoa First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and the Vernon County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.