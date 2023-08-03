Our presenter will be Armund Bartz, the Driftless Area ecologist for the Wisconsin DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program. He will be speaking on “Driftless Prairie, Savanna, and Woodlands: A Journey of Discovery.” His talk will take us on a journey though southwest Wisconsin and the area we call home. He will discuss and share what a remnant prairie and associated savanna/woodland habitats really are. His talk will involve plants, reptiles, butterflies, moths, and birds who inhabit these areas. Also included will be ways we can not only appreciate these specifically diverse areas, but also how we can continue to protect them.