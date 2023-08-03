The Ferryville Tourism Council is pleased to announce the third Summer Chautauqua series program to be held in the Ferryville Village Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Our presenter will be Armund Bartz, the Driftless Area ecologist for the Wisconsin DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program. He will be speaking on “Driftless Prairie, Savanna, and Woodlands: A Journey of Discovery.” His talk will take us on a journey though southwest Wisconsin and the area we call home. He will discuss and share what a remnant prairie and associated savanna/woodland habitats really are. His talk will involve plants, reptiles, butterflies, moths, and birds who inhabit these areas. Also included will be ways we can not only appreciate these specifically diverse areas, but also how we can continue to protect them.
Treats will be provided as well. We are very happy to be adding a fourth program to our Summer Chautauqua series this year. On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m., we are going to be hosting Dr. Patrick Jung who will be speaking on the “Battle of Bad Axe: Massacre on the Mississippi in 1832.” More information will follow, but mark your calendars now.