The Ferryville Tourism Council is happy to announce a bonus program for our annual Summer Chautauqua Series.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, we are offering a fourth program in our series. Dr. Patrick Jung, a professor of history and cultural anthropology at the Milwaukee School of Engineering will do a presentation entitled: “The Massacre at Bad Axe: Understanding the Final Battle of the Black Hawk War in 1832.” This presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Ferryville Village Hall on the south end of the village along Hwy. 35.

Dr. Jung has recently completed a three part series on Father Marquette for the 350th anniversary of the founding of Prairie du Chien. These very interesting articles were published in the Crawford County Independent paper and included great details.

Dr. Jung has written a book about this subject titled, “The Black Hawk War,” that is available on Amazon. Since the battle took place in Vernon County, a way to prepare for the presentation is to get a brochure from one of the historical markers (two of them are along Hwy. 35 between Ferryville and Stoddard) and follow the map to make a visit to each of the local sites from the war. Another brochure access spot is near the junction of County Road B and Hwy. 27 near Rising Sun. These are very interesting spots to visit and will enhance your knowledge prior to the presentation.

Treats will be provided for this presentation. We will look forward to seeing you at this special program in Ferryville.

If you have questions, please call Joanne at 319-240-5692.