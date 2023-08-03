Timothy J. Gaskell was sworn in as Vernon County Circuit Court judge, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Scott Horne, La Crosse County Circuit Court judge and chief judge of the 7th Judicial District, welcomed everyone to the investiture ceremony.

“Vernon County has had a long history of exceptional judges,” Horne said. He said the 40 years he has been practicing law, the Vernon County Circuit Court judges were Darcy Rood, Michael Rosborough and Walter Block.

Horne said a lot is expected of judges. Among other expectations, he said they are expected to be firm, kind and respectful, and be tough at one moment and gentle in another if there is a child involved in a case.

Stacy Smith, Juneau County Circuit Court Branch 1 judge, worked with Gaskell for 16 years as an assistant district attorney. He said when they were both private attorneys, they ran for the office of district attorney in 1998. “We both lost but learned something.”

Smith said when he and Gaskell were colleagues in the district attorney’s office he appreciated his heart and mind.

“I got to see his mind work as district attorney,” he said. “He made difficult decisions, Tim struggled and made the right decisions in my mind. Welcome into the family of judges …”

Smith noted a good judge applies the law with facts, is intelligent, has patience and an open mind, has ethics, has courage and interprets the law, has the ability to communicate and has character. “I believe Tim meets and exceeds these qualities."

Following Horne’s administration of the oath, Gaskell’s son Travis presented the robe, and Gaskell’s daughter Sara Berg presented the gavel.

Gaskell’s closing remarks included a thank-you to Russ Hanson for taking a chance on him 33 years ago and bringing him into his law office.

“There is a mix of emotions,” Gaskell said. “Here we are, August 3, 2023 and I’m diving into this. I’m honored and humbled to be here today and humbled to still be in Vernon County.”

He said he appreciated the people who helped with the election process. He also acknowledged his wife Jane’s support, and thanked his sister Sue and his father James Gaskell for being in attendance.

Gaskell served as district attorney since 2003.