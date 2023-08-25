Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of Lacy Rae Storkson, 41, and Dexter S. Yarbough, 54, both of La Crosse, on Thursday, Aug. 24, at two separate locations.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Dexter Yarbough came to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office to report his identification card and an electronic tablet were missing after giving a female a ride from La Crosse to rural De Soto.

At approximately 7 a.m., a deputy sheriff and K-9 Dax located a female along South Creek Road, where the towns of Genoa, Harmony and Sterling all meet in rural De Soto. The investigation continued and the female, identified as Lacy Storkson, was taken into custody on an outstanding apprehension request, similar to an arrest warrant, and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center.

The investigation continued and at approximately 8:30 a.m., Dexter Yarbough was taken into custody at the sheriff’s office, following a positive canine alert on a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that Yarbough had been operating. Yarbough was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yarbough appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court and was released on a $10,000 signature bond with several conditions including no contact with a specific address on Oliver Road in rural De Soto. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher. Yarbough is due back on court on Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Storkson will be held on the previous probation violation pending further instructions by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The initial theft complaint was unfounded.

Further testing on an unknown substance found in the vehicle was completed with a positive result for the presence of fentanyl.

The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477, or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com Callers are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 and can remain anonymous.