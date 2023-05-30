Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man from Caledonia, Minnesota, and a woman from La Crosse were arrested following a traffic stop at State Hwy. 27/U.S. Hwy. 14 in Vernon County, Sunday, May 28.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:22 a.m. a Vernon County deputy sheriff stopped to check on a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road along State Hwy. 27 just south of U.S. Hwy. 14, rural Viroqua, in the town of Franklin.

It was determined that the driver, Edward A. Boydston Jr., 42, of Caledonia, Minnesota, had a revoked driver's license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Minnesota. The passenger, Mariah C. Williamson, 24, of La Crosse, also had an outstanding warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff's Office K-9 Dax responded and alerted to the presence of trained odors. During a search of the vehicle, paraphernalia relating to the use of methamphetamine was located. Williamson was also in possession of debit cards belonging to other people and an identification document for a different person.

Both Boydston and Williamson were arrested and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell.

If you have information about this crime(s) or any other crime(s), please call the sheriff's office at 608-637-2123 or Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477. You may also submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.