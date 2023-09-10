Two Viroqua residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash, Friday, Sept. 8, along County Road NN just south of Getter Road, rural Viroqua, in the town of Franklin.

Killed in the accident were the driver, Gerald Joseph Bina, 77, and the passenger, Fern Rose Bina, 75.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that shortly after 1 p.m., the 9-1-1 dispatch center received a report of the single-vehicle crash. Gerald Bina was driving a mid-size SUV north on County Road NN and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle traveled parallel to the roadway for a considerable distance, then went further left, across a hay field. The vehicle then struck a large tree head-on.

According to Torgerson's statement, evidence suggests the driver suffered a sudden medical event prior to leaving the road. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and both were pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh and Deputy Coroner Amanda White.

The Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Emergency Responders and Gundersen-Tri State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.