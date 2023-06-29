Preliminary work is scheduled be begin July 5 on the north and south highway entrances into Viroqua to improve safety on US 14/61.

The existing four-lane highway on the north and south sides of Viroqua will be re-striped, resulting in a three-lane section with one lane in each direction. In addition, a two-way left turn lane will be added. The project also includes the re-installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at Broadway and Oak Street and minor adjustments at the Main and Decker intersection to improve truck turning movements. This project is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and involves the sections of Main Street outside of downtown, Brendel Lane to Hwy. 56 and South Street to Rusk Avenue.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $547,448 contract for the project, and Chippewa Concrete Services is the prime contractor.

During construction, US 14/61 will remain open to traffic with single lane closures, the press release stated.

Project completion is scheduled for fall 2023. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

