US 14/61 and WIS 27/82 at the County T intersection south of Viroqua will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, Sept. 11, through the beginning of October for intersection work in the area.

The posted detour routes are as follows:

US 14/61: WIS 35, WIS 56, US 14 and WIS 27.

WIS 27/82: WIS 171, WIS 131, US 61 and US 14.

