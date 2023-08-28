The USDA has designated La Crosse and Vernon counties in Wisconsin as contiguous natural disaster areas due to drought in Minnesota
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
People are also reading…
Impacted area: Minnesota
Triggering disaster: Drought (Fast Track)
Application deadline: 4/22/2024
Primary counties eligible: Houston
Contiguous counties also eligible: Fillmore, Winona
Contiguous counties in Iowa: Allamakee, Winneshiek
Contiguous counties in Wisconsin: La Crosse, Vernon
More Resources
On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.