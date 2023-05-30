According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:51 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the vehicle fire. When emergency crews arrived the passenger car was fully engulfed in flames. Both occupants were safe and outside the vehicle.

Shawn M. Volden, 47, reported that he and his girlfriend Kristina J. Vikemyr, 47, both formerly of Westby, were homeless and living out of the car. Volden and Vikemyr said they pulled off State Hwy. 131 onto Manning Lane to go fishing. Volden reported he was fishing, when Vikemyr went back to vehicle to move it closer to his location. Volden reported that shortly after Vikemyr got out the vehicle he could see smoke coming from the passenger-side compartment. Volden said he used his hardhat to scoop water out of the pond to try and extinguish the fire without success.