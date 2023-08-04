A warm, humid evening didn’t stop people from coming to Viroqua for Vernon County National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the Vernon County National Night Out Facebook page, between 2,800 to 3,000 people took in the free event, which was held on the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

This was the fourth time the event was held in Vernon County. The inaugural event was in 2019 and organizers canceled it in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The night was comprised of numerous local law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies. There were several emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances, fire trucks and tactical rescue vehicles on display. In addition, there were K-9 demonstrations, a mock crash scenario, fire department rappelling demonstrations, fire extinguisher training, free food, fireworks and a scavenger hunt with the Goosechase app. There were also business and organizational booths set up for the public to visit; booths featured interactive games, handouts and give-a-ways.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. The event has been held since August 1984, and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.