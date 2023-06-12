The Gerald and Connie Vesbach family welcomed 2,650 visitors to their farm, Monument Rock Jerseys, for the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday.

The morning event held near Liberty Pole, included a brief program, where Cory Colburn, chair of the breakfast and president of the Vernon County Dairy Promotions Committee, gave the welcome and thanked the hosts.

“Thank you for coming,” Colburn said. “This wouldn’t be possible without a venue; thank you to the Vesbachs.”

Colburn also highlighted some of the events the committee is involved with throughout the year, including donating 700 cartons of milk leftover after the 2022 dairy breakfast to local schools, providing milk at the Viroqua library’s petting zoo and at National Night Out, and supporting junior dairy youth and Day of Dairy. She said the committee also hosts a gala celebration each year, where awards are presented to dairy youth and those who support the dairy industry.

Hosts Connie and Gerald Vesbach expressed their appreciation for everyone who came to the breakfast.

“Thank you for coming and thank you to those who put this together,” Gerald said. “It’s phenomenal the amount of people it takes to make this work. It’s been quite an experience.” He also thanked his wife and family for the work they put in to help get the farm ready for the breakfast.

He said hosting the breakfast was a way to give back to the community after being in dairy farming for 47 years.

“My dad got me started in the business; he saw the dairy farmer in me,” Gerald Vesbach said. “I thank my dad for a lot of that …”

Colburn presented the family with a bench and plaque as a thank-you for hosting the breakfast.

Mikayla Aardahl, Vernon County Dairy Royalty adviser, announced the 2023-24 royalty – Dairy Princess Josie Bailey, daughter of Nelda and Brock Bailey of Tomah, and Dairy Attendant Georgia Goede, daughter of Joel and Jenny Goede of Genoa. Bailey was unable to attend, as she was in Washington, D.C., for a leadership conference.