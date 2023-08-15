Thirty-eight youth from across Vernon County came to the fairgrounds in Viroqua, Monday, Aug. 14, to learn more about the dairy industry and participate in hands-on activities to prepare for the county fair.

The free, full-day workshop, called Day of Dairy, was organized by the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee.

One of the afternoon sessions had youth learning how to clip their dairy cow or calf for the show ring. David Petersheim, a professional cattle fitter who showed dairy cattle at the fair as a member of the Vernon County Junior Dairy Youth, demonstrated how to clip hair on various areas of the animal’s body.

“You want to step back and look at (the animal) like a judge,” Petersheim said. "Does it (the hair) look even?"

After Petersheim’s demonstration, the youth broke out into groups of two to three and tried their hand at clipping a dairy animal. Older youth helped and guided the younger ones.

During the event, participants also learned how to wash cattle, how to build a bedding pack and how to show an animal. In addition, there were guest speakers who talked about dairy cattle marketing, nutrition, animal selection and agriculture journalism.

At the end of the day, each participant was given a pail, halter and brush to use at the fair.

The event was brought to the youth by volunteers from the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee, as well as funds from the Cheese of Champs Sale (formerly the Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale) and sponsorship support.

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund’s mission includes supporting dairy youth through activities and education events.