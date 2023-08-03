August is Child Support Awareness Month, the Wisconsin Child Support Program recognizes the parents and caregivers who work hard to protect and support their kids’ futures, and the child support professionals who assist them.

Child Support Awareness Month increases public awareness of the importance of providing children with the support they need to be successful, and the role of the Wisconsin Child Support Program and its partners in ensuring the financial well-being of families.

The act of raising awareness during August aligns closely with the Bureau of Child Support’s vision and mission. The bureau believes that children thrive with the support of engaged parents and caregivers, and to see that through, the Bureau works to provide effective and holistic child support services to families through dedicated staff and partners.

Vernon County Department of Human Services, Child Support Unit currently serves approximately 880 families.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the Office of Child Support Services (OCSS) reported that child support programs nationwide collected $30.5 billion and served 1 in 5 children in the United States, nearly $1 billion in the State of Wisconsin.

To learn more about Child Support, please visit:

Vernon County Department of Human Services, Child Support Unit, 608-637-5290;

Vernoncounty.org;

Child Support Awareness (wisconsin.gov).