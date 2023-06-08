June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. The Vernon County Department of Human Services encourages all individuals and organizations to support elder abuse awareness and prevention efforts in Wisconsin. We believe that every older adult deserves to be protected from abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical, or sexual. Older adults are vital, contributing members of American society and their maltreatment diminishes all of us. We strive to build a stronger, safer, and healthier community where we can work together to prevent elder abuse.

In 2022, the Vernon County Department of Human Services’ Adult Protective Services unit received a total of 70 reports of elder abuse and/or neglect. Of those reports, 27 of them met the state’s criteria to investigate to ensure the safety of the older adult. Of those investigations 13 cases of abuse were substantiated. Services and support are offered and explored in every report.

In addition, in 2022, the Vernon County Department of Human Services’ Adult Protective Services unit served 17 individuals with state elder abuse funding and six additional individuals were served with our Alzheimer’s funds. The Vernon County Department of Human Services was able to use these funds to provide supportive services, guardianship, protective placement, and educational material depending on the need of each victim.

The Vernon County Department of Human Services asks community members to wear purple on June 15 to support the importance of Elder Abuse Awareness. Please share your photos of you wearing purple with our Facebook site to show community support for the elderly in our county. To participate in the national challenge, use #WEAAD615 in your post! Together we can inform, educate, and empower others to be part of the solution to end Elder Abuse.

There are many ways to get involved in strengthening our communities and preventing elder abuse:

• It is up to everyone to prevent and address elder abuse. Talk about it – to your leaders, and to your neighbors.

- Advocate for elder abuse prevention and intervention programs.

- Raise public awareness by conducting friendly calls, virtual presentations and distributing materials via mail and email about elder abuse through networks of senior centers, places of worship, medical networks, etc.

- Educate yourself and enable others to better recognize the warning signs.

• Lend strength to existing social support structures.

- Volunteer to be a friendly visitor and either call, mail or email an older person living in the community.

- Suggest telephone helpline programs or assist in arranging meal or grocery delivery services for someone who is a caregiver.

- Don’t tolerate ageism – this begins with not making fun of older adults.

• Contribute to building new social support structures:

- Report concerns to your local Adult Protective Services program or law enforcement.

- Get involved with the Long-Term Care Ombudsman program in your state, working to resolve problems related to the health, safety, welfare, and rights of persons who live in long-term care facilities (e.g., nursing homes, assisted living).

To learn more about elder abuse and for more ideas on how to become involved, visit:

• Vernon County Department of Human Services: vernoncounty.org

• National Center on Elder Abuse: https://ncea.acl.gov or by calling the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116

• Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resource, Inc.: gwaar.org