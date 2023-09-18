There was a brief pause in the Vernon County Fair, Saturday afternoon, when rides were shut down due to lightning in the area.

Bill Marohl, treasurer of the Vernon County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, said the rides were shut down around 3:30 p.m. because of the lightning. He said they were shut down for about an hour and a half.

“I don’t think it affected attendance; people sat in their cars,” Marohl said Sunday afternoon. “The demo derby was packed.”

Marohl said there was good attendance at the fair; however, he didn’t have the exact number yet for 2023. Attendance numbers will be reported at the agricultural society’s annual meeting in December. “We were very pleased with the attendance. We’re guessing it was as good as last year.” The total four-day attendance for the 2022 fair was 21,400.

The board, he said, was thankful for the positive comments about the fair on Facebook.

The 167th fair will be held Sept. 11-15, 2024.

Fairest of the Fair 50th reunion held

The fair celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Fairest of the Fair program with a reunion, Saturday afternoon.

A special program was held on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage, followed by refreshments in the Senior Citizen Building for the past Fairests of the Fair and attendants, Fairest of the Fair Committee members and program coordinators.

Current Fairest of the Fair Vivian Stephenson was the master of ceremonies.

“In 1972, the Vernon County Agricultural Society/Fair Board decided to establish the Fairest of the Fair to represent the fair throughout the county and compete for the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual meeting in January,” Stephenson said.

On Sept. 14, 1972, as a kickoff to the fair, eight young women vied to be the first Fairest of the Fair. The candidates and their sponsors were: Mary Vangen, Retreat Ramblers 4-H Club; Debbie Parr, La Farge FFA; Waneeta Jerman, Tewalt Toilers 4-H Club; Ann Louise Sidie, Westby Lions Club; Lisa Erlandson, Westby FFA; Teresa Rudie, Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club; Dawn Chapman, La Crosse Sorge; and Mary Kay Woodhouse, Furlano IGA.

“Paul Zube, (fair board) president at the time, crowned Mary Vangen the first Fairest of the Fair,” Stephenson said. “Since that first year we have had 48 wonderful ladies serve as Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, including two who went on to become Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.”

It was noted the 2019 Fairest of the Fair was held over for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephenson read a forward written by Wyman Cade for the Fairest of the Fair booklet in 2006, the year the fair celebrated 150 years. At the time, Cade was chairperson of the Fairest of the Fair Committee.

“The program has promoted the Vernon County Fair and much more,” Cade wrote. “It is the responsibility of each Fairest of the Fair to promote educational opportunities, community involvement and fun for the entire family. These values are promoted to children, parents, community leaders and the media.

“Many of the former Fairests of the Fair have noted that this was much more than just a learning opportunity. Serving as the Vernon County Fairest of the Fair provided them with skills in communication, public relations, poise, spontaneity, charisma and a multitude of lifelong lessons. They have learned about the Vernon County area, its agriculture, industry and people. Being Fairest of the Fair has taken them to various cities, unique events and unforgettable places in Vernon County and throughout the state. They met with a variety of people that helped and supported them throughout their year as Fairest and for many years after.

“Our Fairest of the Fairs’ passion for the Vernon County Fair did not end at the end of their reign. These amazing women continue to promote the importance and value of county fairs in their new communities and cherish the opportunities they experience during their year …”

In 2021, Stephenson said, the Junior Fairest of the Fair was established as a way to introduce younger ladies to the Fairest of the Fair program. The Junior Fairest has the opportunity to learn from the reigning Fairest, in hopes they will want to run for Fairest of the Fair when they are older.

Stephenson read the names of the past Fairests and their attendants, and the past Junior Fairests.

Bonnie (Bagstad) Anderson, 1976-77 Fairest of the Fair and 1977 State Fairest of the Fairs, and Alexis (Nickelotti) Vesbach, 2010-11 Fairest of the Fair and 2011 State Fairest of the Fairs, were called forward to share a few words.

“Being Fairest of the Fair has been a thrill,” Anderson said. “It was an absolute dream come true representing Vernon County.”

Vesbach said she showed swine and ceramics at the fair. “I enjoyed exhibiting and the excitement every year. It was a pleasure to represent the fair.”

She said life has come full circle, as her children are now showing at the fair. She said no matter what brought people to the fair, she encouraged them to find something new. “There’s something for everyone.”