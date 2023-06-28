The 2023 Vernon County Fair Premium Book is now available and the online entry system opens July 5.

Premium books

Premium books are available at the following locations: Nelson Agri-Center, Vernon County libraries, WCCU locations, Citizens First Bank, People State Bank, Royal Bank, Associated Bank, LaFarge Bank, Hillsboro Farmers Bank and River Bank. Once gone, see the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to view the premium book.

New for exhibitors in 2023:

Please visit the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to register online or to view the premium book.

All Junior Fair and Open Class exhibitors must register online starting July 5.

All Jr. Fair organizations must be approved by the Fair Board before entering. Please fill out the application on our website and return to the fair office or email to vernoncountyfair@yahoo.com.

Your entries and payments must be submitted to the Fair by Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m., or if submitting by snail mail, it has to be postmarked on or before Aug. 2. No late entries will be accepted.

All entries will be done at the Fair Office at 210 Fairground Road, Viroqua (see office hours below).

Fair office hours (for help with entries, to make payments, etc.) are as follows:

July (every Thursday) 12 to 4 p.m.;

July 31 (Monday) 12 to 4 p.m.;

Aug. 1 (Tuesday) 12 to 4 p.m.;

Aug. 2 (Wednesday) 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be made outside these hours by: Emailing us at vernoncountyfair@yahoo.com or leaving a message at 608-637-3165 (fair office).

This year’s Vernon County Fair will run Sept. 13-17.

Events around the grounds in 2023

Thursday: Antique tractor pull

Friday: Little Britches Dairy Show, Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull

Saturday: Horse pulling, draft horse show, youth pedal tractor pull, livestock sale, demolition derby

Sunday: Vernon County Dairy Cattle Judging and harness racing (Milk and Cookies with the Fairest, pie auction hosted by the Fairest of the Fair)

Performing on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage are the following:

Nick’s Kid Show

Nick’s Kid Show is musical fun and entertainment for kids of all ages and guaranteed to leave you singing and dancing with audience participation. Nick loves to get the kids involved in his act. It might be joining him in the “Locomotion” or on stage playing musical instruments. Nick’s show is very high energy and gets you in the mood for dancing and fun games with music. Come and enjoy the fun with the Nick’s Kid Show. Performing Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The String Showdown

More interactive than a band, more exciting than a DJ, more unique than dueling pianos. Multi-instrumentalist Mike Lauer (George Maurer, Bobby Vee) and Greg Byers (Kat Perkins, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) collide in The String Showdown. Get ready for a fun and fast-paced performance full of sweet licks and hilarious riffs. As a dueling string duo, they rock you with a mishmash of your favorite hits from radio, TV, and movies compelling the audience to clap, dance, and sing along. You’ll be amazed by their instrumental prowess while you crack up at their irreverent family-friendly humor. Performing Friday and Saturday.

TA-DAH Robots Show

TA-DAH Robots are life-sized, radio-controlled character that appear to listen and respond to captivated audiences. They are especially a hit with the kids, but adults enjoy them, too. The mobile robots love to talk and show off their driving skills and they don’t mind posing for pictures with kids, either. The show strolls on the grounds. Performing Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be many local talent groups performing throughout the fair week.

Check out our website at www.vernoncountyfair.com for additional information or watch our Facebook for updates and postings at https://www.facebook.com/VernonCountyFair.