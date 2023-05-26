Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, is supporting county fairs with grants to improve facilities and experiences offered to communities across the Upper Midwest. Fifty-seven fairs received County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants of up to $4,000 this year, totaling $227,750 awarded.

The Vernon County Fair is among the grant recipients. The fair will be updating electrical, new LED lights and fans in the junior dairy barn

“Fairs are a cornerstone of summer in rural communities, but many face barriers to maintaining updated facilities,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial.

This year’s grant recipients reported the average age of fairground buildings was 47 years old. Many reported that no updates have been made since they were first built. Fair organizations rely heavily on community volunteers. One-third of fairs have no paid staff.

“County fairs bring together communities to share experiences and connect with agriculture. We hope this will help provide the best possible experience for visitors as they enjoy the important tradition of the county fair,” said Schieler.

Since the program was established in 2018, the fund has awarded 361 County Fair Facility Upgrade Grants for a total impact of over $1.1 million, benefiting 165 fairs over the past six years. The fund intends to offer this grant again in March 2024.

For more information about the Country Fair Facility Upgrade Program, visit compeer.com/giving-back.