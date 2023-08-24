The 2023 Vernon County Fair season passes are available once again this year at the following locations:

Viroqua – WCCU, Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank and Nelson Agri Center;

Westby – WCCU and River Bank;

In Coon Valley – WCCU.

Season tickets for 6-15-year-olds are $10 and 16 years and over are $20; this excludes grandstand events. An inclusive season pass for $30 gets you in the gate every day of the fair, plus the Friday and Saturday grandstand events. You can pre-buy your wristbands for the Friday night tractor/truck pull and Saturday night demo derby at the fair office at any time during fair week.

The Vernon County Fair is Sept. 13-17.

Wristband hours for Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway are: Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Wristbands can be purchased through Mr. Ed’s on Wrist Band Days during fair week.

Back again by popular demand is the antique tractor pull on Thursday night, Badger State Tractor Pull on Friday night, horse pulling in front of the grandstands at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the youth pedal tractor pull on Saturday at 11 a.m. by the milk house, draft horse show at 12 noon and the demo derby on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Harness racing is only on Sunday at 1 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

There are two changes in the judging schedules. Open Class, Jr. Fair Sheep and Meat Goats will be judged on Thursday at 9 a.m. Open Class and Jr. Fair Beef will be judged on Friday at 9 a.m.

On the Bob Fredrick Free Stage are The Nick’s Kid Show Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and The String Showdown Friday and Saturday, strolling the grounds TA-DA Robots and local home-grown talent daily from Thursday through Sunday.

We hope to see you at the 2023 Vernon County Fair. Visit us on the web at www.vernoncountyfair.com for up-to-date information and changes.