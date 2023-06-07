Four contestants will compete for the 2023 Fairest of the Fair and Jr. Fairest of the Fair and will reign over this year’s Vernon County Fair, Sept. 13-17. The Fairest of the Fair will represent Vernon County at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs contest in January 2024.

Please join us for “An Evening with the Fairests,” during which we will crown our 50th Fairest of the Fair. The event will take place Sunday, June 11, with social hour at 6 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission charge. The program will be held in the Youth Activity Building on the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

The public is invited to attend and we would love to see any past Fairest of the Fairs.

Jr. Fairest of the Fair contestants are:

Adelyn “Adey” Oliver, daughter of Maranda and Dusty Oliver. Her sponsor is Blufftop Vineyard.

Arriana Niemyjski, daughter of Ashley Erlandson. Her sponsor is Cut Wright Excavating LLC.

Fairest of the Fair contestants are:

Vivian Stephenson, daughter of Charlotte and Jon Stephenson. Her sponsor is Lazy 5 Ranch.

Sabrina Servais, daughter of Lisa and Tim Servais. Her sponsor is Chaseburg Co-op.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Sew it! Grow it! Show it!” by premium book cover contest winner Erin Torgerson.