The Vernon County Health Department is looking to educate the community on the benefits of tobacco-free outdoor spaces.

Three reasons why tobacco-free outdoor spaces are important:

1. Healthy environments for healthy living. Secondhand smoke and e-cigarette aerosol can cause heart disease, cancer, breathing problems, ear infections, and can make asthma worse. Children, older adults, people with special health needs, and pregnant women are most at danger from exposure, even when outdoors.

2. No tobacco trash.

a. Cigarette butts are the most littered item in the world.

b. Butts are slow to break down and cost a lot to clean up.

c. Tobacco litter can be deadly to wildlife and people. It can cause stomach problems and poisoning when eaten by fish and other aquatic animals. People who eat fish that have tobacco-related chemicals in their systems may also become sick.

d. E-cigarettes have batteries that can leak heavy metals like mercury and lead, as well as battery acid, into the ground.

e. Children often pick up e-cigarette trash and cigarette butts and place them in their mouths - putting them at risk of getting very sick or even dying.

f. Butts and e-cigarettes that are still burning or are not turned off can cause fires and burns.

3. Positive model for youth. Tobacco-free outdoor spaces show youth that being tobacco-free is common. Allowing commercial tobacco use in parks, on beaches, and in other recreation areas where youth and families with young children go sends a dangerous message. Commercial tobacco use is not what we want to show children. Tobacco-free outdoor spaces have been shown to help kids stay tobacco free.

Nearly 9 out of 10 people who smoke started before the age of 18. Children copy what they see. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed smoke free parks policies as an effective means of youth tobacco prevention.

Tobacco use is still a problem in Vernon County. Let’s work together to keep our outdoor spaces healthy and tobacco-free!