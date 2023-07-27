The Vernon County Historical Society celebrated Black history in Viroqua with a Juneteenth event in the city’s cemetery.

The historical society dedicated the gravestone marking the graves of Jefferson Craft, his wife, Lottie, and their young daughter, Delia, who died at the age of 5, Monday, June 19.

The Craft family lived in Cheyenne Valley, an African-American community founded in the 1850s in the town of Forest. Black and multiracial families settled there before the Civil War, and freed slaves joined the community after the war. The Crafts lived in Cheyenne Valley for many years but then moved to Viroqua in the late 1880s.

Two summers ago, the historical society hosted a guided walk at the Viroqua Cemetery featuring several local historical figures, including Jefferson Craft. As preparations were being made for the cemetery walk, the historical society discovered Jefferson Craft was buried in the cemetery but his plot didn’t have a gravestone.

Last summer, local people made donations to help erect a gravestone on the Crafts’ burial plot. The gravestone was installed last fall.

According to the Vernon County Historical Society, Jefferson Craft is listed on the 1890 census, Special Schedule for veterans, as having served in the Civil War as a private in Company G of the 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry, with an enlistment date of July 11, 1862, and a discharge date of Oct. 25, 1865.

The Vernon County Museum Notes published in the Vernon County Times on June 14 states: “Jefferson was Black, and probably living in the south and enslaved at the start of the war, so we don’t known how he ended up in a Wisconsin unit before the Emancipation Proclamation. Possibly he was employed by the unit, serving as a horse handler or a drayman – something other than a solider, at least to begin with. Perhaps he joined the unit when it passed through his home area in the south, wherever he was living.”

Dodie Whitaker portrayed Lottie Craft and shared the family’s history. An honor guard made up of local American Legion and VFW members conducted a rifle salute and played taps to recognize Jefferson Craft’s service in the Civil War. The Rev. Margaret Hoversten read the poem, “A Blessing for This Earth,” and blessed the new marker.