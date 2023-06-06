The La Crosse Light Guard, also known as Company B, 2nd Wisconsin Volunteers, will be at the historic Sherry-Butt House, Saturday, June 10. This free event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the lawn of the House, located at 795 N. Main St., Viroqua. The event will be held rain or shine.

Company B is a group of Civil War reenactors and they will be portraying the living history of the Federal Infantryman and civilian population during the period 1861-65. The soldiers will march and drill and give short informational talks. Muskets will be loaded with blanks and fired, weather permitting. They will also have a campsite set up. The public is invited to talk with reenactors and learn about life during the Civil War.

The Sherry-Butt House, built in 1870 by Civil War Col. Cyrus Butt and his wife Margaret, will be open for tours. Before it was purchased by the Vernon County Historical Society, there were only two owners of the home, the Butt family and Orbec and Hilda Sherry, who purchased it in 1947. The Vernon County Historical Society will serve lunch for a freewill donation.

Parking will be available at the Vernon County Fairgrounds next to the house.