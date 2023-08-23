New this year, Saturday hours at the Vernon County Museum and History Center will continue throughout the month of September. Hours through Sept. 30 are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment. Note that the history center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday.

The historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua is open for regular hours for just a few more weekends this season. The house is open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend, including Labor Day Monday itself. After that, the house will be open by appointment only throughout the autumn season.

Hope to see you at the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual pork chop dinner this Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 4 p.m. On the menu is a charcoal-grilled pork chop, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, roll, and a cookie. This will be a drive-through, carry-out event at the Vernon County Museum and History Center located at the corner of East South and South Main streets in Viroqua. Drive into the museum parking lot from the East South Street entrance and then follow the line to purchase and pick up your food.

As students head back to school this fall, the Vernon County Museum and History Center will present a special educational opportunity for people of all ages. Come learn to identify ancient spear points and arrowheads in a hands-on class held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. Jean Dowiasch, senior research archaeologist and educational coordinator for the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center in La Crosse, will lead this program.

Using real artifacts, participants will learn how and why we look at the different parts of points, and how those parts help us determine the age of points. The presentation will include a brief overview of the four main cultural time periods in this region’s prehistory, and how spear and arrowheads changed over time based on which animals were hunted, materials available, etc.

This program is suitable for both children and adults. You are welcome to bring your own artifact collections. Today’s Vernon County farmers continue to turn up projectile points made by Native peoples of long ago, and this is a chance to learn more about them. The program is free and open to the public, and will be held in the wheelchair-accessible conference room at the history center.