Summer is almost here, and that means expanded hours at the museum and archives. Beginning June 1, we will be adding Saturday hours to our schedule. For the months of June, July, August and September, the Vernon County History Center (a.k.a. Vernon County Museum) will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As always, we are also open by appointment.

Get your summer off to a great start with our early June events, beginning with the next grill-out on Saturday, June 3. The Vernon County Historical Society will be grilling bratwurst and hot dogs at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will help us to preserve and promote our shared local history.

Then, just in time for June Pride Month, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers,” will open at the museum on Monday, June 5. The exhibit will be set up in the first-floor conference room. Eight Wisconsinites from the past and present are featured on panels inspired by graphic novels, with original artwork by Ojibwe artist nipinet landsem.

Those featured include Ralph Kerwineo (1876-1932) of Milwaukee, Ted Pierce (1907-1999) of Madison and Lou Sullivan (1951-1991) of Wauwatosa. In addition to this traveling exhibit, we will also have on display our own new exhibit about local LGBTQ+ historymakers, called “In Plain Sight: The Taylors of Lynxville.” These exhibits will be at the museum during regular hours through July 1 with the exception of Saturday, June 17, when they will be on display at the Viroqua Area Pride festival in Eckhart Park.

Remember that the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. is opening for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend. The house was built for Civil War Col. Cyrus Butt and his family in 1870, just five years after the end of the war. The Civil War era will come to life again for a few hours on Saturday, June 10, when Company B, 2nd Wisconsin reenactors from La Crosse visit the house.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, the soldiers of Company B will set up a camp on the lawn, drill, load and fire muskets (with blanks), and answer questions from the public. Food and drink will be served, and the house will be open for tours. This event is free, and it should be a great time for young and old alike.