The Vernon County Historical Society would like to thank everyone who participated in and attended the Juneteenth event that was held at the Viroqua Cemetery on June 19. A new gravestone, paid for by generous donors, was placed on the graves of Jefferson, Lottie and Delia Craft, an African-American family who lived and died in Viroqua in the late 1800s. They are most likely the only African-American family buried in the city cemetery. To learn more about the Crafts, contact the Vernon County Museum & History Center.

The monthly genealogy class will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Bill O’Driscoll, president of the La Crosse Area Genealogy Society, will speak on the topic of DNA testing. Bill has had his own DNA tested and has deep roots in Ireland. The class will be held in the Museum’s handicapped accessible meeting room. VCHS members may attend for free and non-members are asked to pay a one-time fee of $5. A single membership is just $20 per year.

Save the date! The VCHS Pork Chop Dinner will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26. The dinner will be a drive-through event again this year, held at the Vernon County Museum & History Center. The menu will be a pork chop, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce and a cookie. Watch for more information at a later date.

Did you have an ancestor who taught at a Vernon County country school? For several years, a volunteer has been compiling a database with the names of these teachers as well as the name of the school and the dates they taught there. This project has yet to be completed but contains almost 7,000 entries with some names having multiple entries. This information has come from the many ledgers and record books in our archives and from the individual booklets for each school in Vernon County. Some of these booklets contain photographs, teachers contracts and list of school board members among other items. Anyone is welcome to view these booklets and donations of items related to the schools are always appreciated, if we don’t have them already.

Just a reminder that the Vernon County Museum & History Center is open on Saturdays during the summer and through September. We feature two floors of exhibits and someone is available to assist you with your Vernon County or genealogy research. Beginners and well-seasoned researchers are always welcome. The archives contain many genealogical resources including obituaries, plat maps, tombstone inscriptions, cemetery locations, school histories and family files, among other resources. If you have any questions, call 608-637-7396 or contact us by email: museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.