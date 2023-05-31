Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Vernon County Historical Society will be grilling hot dogs and bratwurst this Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. I’ve heard these two foods described as 19th century working-class German-American street food, basically bread and meat meant to fill you up and keep you going for hours. A history lesson in a hot dog! Money raised at the grill-out will help us continue to preserve and promote local history, so come out and eat for a good cause.

The next meeting of the genealogy class will be Thursday, June 8. The class is going on a field trip to the La Crosse County Archives, located on the second floor inside the Main Street Library at 800 Main St. in La Crosse. Meet in La Crosse at the archives at 10 a.m. for a group introduction to the resources there, followed by individual research time. New students are always welcome to join the class.

The La Crosse Light Guard, also known as Company B of the 2nd Wisconsin Volunteers, will be at the historic Sherry-Butt House on Saturday, June 10. Company B is a group of Civil War reenactors, and they will be portraying the living history of the Federal infantryman and civilian population during the period 1861 to 1865.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of the house, which is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Parking will be available at the Vernon County Fairgrounds next door to the house. The Vernon County Historical Society will be serving barbecues, chips, lemonade, water and coffee, for a freewill donation.

The soldiers will march and drill at 10:30 a.m., fire muskets (with blanks) at 11:30 a.m., and give short talks at 12 and 12:30 p.m. Drilling and musket firing will repeat at 1 p.m. The public is invited to talk with the reenactors and learn about life during the Civil War. The house will also be open for tours that day.

Summer hours at the museum begin on June 1. Throughout the summer, the Vernon County History Center (a.k.a., Vernon County Museum) will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As always, we are also open by appointment.