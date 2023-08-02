The Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) will be grilling outside at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs and bratwurst will be on the menu. All proceeds will be used to preserve and promote our shared local history.

The next meeting of the genealogy class will be Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Teacher Karen Sherry will talk about genealogy websites, which ones to try and how to use them. Classes are held in the conference room at the Vernon County Museum and History Center. New students are always welcome to join the class. VCHS members attend for free, and non-members are asked to pay $5 per class session.

The Vernon County Historical Society’s annual Pork Chop Dinner will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food is gone, whichever comes first. The dinner includes a charcoal-grilled pork chop, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, roll and a cookie. This is a drive-through, carry-out event at the history center. Drive in from the East South Street entrance and then follow the signs and arrows to purchase and pick up your food. Again, all proceeds will be used to preserve and promote local history.

These last few weeks we’ve been looking at the business directories that are printed around the 1878 Vernon County plat map. One of the original wall maps hangs in the first-floor hallway here at the museum and history center, and researchers refer to it frequently. Today we’ll study the “Business Directory of Town of Coon.”

Three businesses are listed for Coon Township, each located in the village of Coon Valley. First is H. Hansen and Company, “Dealers in General Merchandise of all kinds.” Now Hansen is a very common name around here, but fortunately he has a brief biography in the “1884 History of Vernon County” book. According to the book, Hans was born in Norway in 1840, came to the U.S. in 1850, and settled in Coon Valley in 1862. Ten years later he started a general store inside the post office, where he already worked as postmaster.

Next in the directory is L.P. Swan, who owned and operated the Coon Valley Flouring and Pearling Mills. Like many other early settlements in Vernon County, the village of Coon Valley was built around water, in this case Coon Creek. That moving water was harnessed to power grain, saw, and woolen mills. The museum has a collection of early Coon Valley business ledgers, including several from Swan’s businesses.

The last name in this short directory is A. Englebretson. He ran a hotel and a dry goods and grocery store in Coon Valley. From the “Coon Valley – 150 Years” book, we see that he was also known as Andrew Bothne, and that his store and hotel at 215 Central Avenue was converted into a home and still stands today.