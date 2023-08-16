Remember that the annual Wild West Days festival in Viroqua is this weekend, Aug. 18-20. Come visit the Vernon County Historical Society’s booth inside the bank building in the Boomtown on the Wild West Days grounds. We’ll have books and sweepstakes tickets for sale, brochures to give out, and an exhibit about the Native villages and ethnic settlements that were here in Vernon County in the 1800’s.

Another item for your calendar is the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual pork chop dinner, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food is gone, whichever comes first. The dinner includes a charcoal-grilled pork chop, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, roll and a cookie.

This is a drive-through, carry-out event at the Vernon County Museum and History Center located at the corner of East South and South Main streets in Viroqua. Drive into our parking lot from the East South Street entrance and then follow the line to purchase and pick up your food. All proceeds will be used to preserve and promote local history.

In recent columns we’ve been examining the 1878 Vernon County plat map, and specifically the business directories that form the border of the original wall map. You can see a copy of this map hanging on the wall at the history center. Now let’s turn to the business directory for the Town of Bergen.

In 1878, N. Cumings owned a general store at Britt’s Landing, which was located along the Mississippi River in Bergen. This landing is now underwater because of the construction of Lock and Dam No. 8 in Genoa. “N. Cumings” was probably Nathaniel Cummings or Cummins, who served as the postmaster of the Bergen post office from 1878 to 1884. It was a common practice for a post office to be located inside a general store, so the Bergen post office was most likely inside N. Cumings’ store.

Charles H. Wiele is listed as a “Gardener” in Section 16, and Henry Hecht as a “Carpenter” in Section 27. Henry’s obituary reveals that he settled in 1859 near the area that became the village of Stoddard, and died there in 1910, survived by ten children.

The other two people listed in Bergen’s business directory of 1878 were both proprietors of inns. Bernard Muehr ran the “10 Mile House,” located 10 miles south of La Crosse in Section 9 North. The map itself indicates that this inn was called the Spring Hotel, so maybe that was its official name, while 10 Mile House was what people actually called it, but I really don’t know. The inn was located along a highway and also along a navigable slough of the Mississippi River, so Muehr got business both by land and by water.

Finally, S.C. Stetson ran the Rest House, “half way from La Crosse to Viroqua,” in Section 11 South. The 1884 “History of Vernon County” book says that he and his family came from New York in 1854. They farmed, operated the inn, and also operated the Rest post office. Samuel Stetson established the post office, located inside his inn, in 1872, and was the first postmaster. When he died in 1880, his daughter Huldah took over the job of running the post office.