The annual Wild West Days festival in Viroqua is coming up soon, on Aug. 19 and 20. The Vernon County Historical Society will again have a display inside the bank building in the Boomtown on the Wild West Days grounds. This year we will focus on the people who lived here in Vernon County in the 19th century, and the difficult topic of the displacement of Native tribes.

The display will feature a map of the county showing approximate locations of Ho-Chunk villages and campsites in the 1800s. This will be paired with accounts from the era of the forced removals of Native people from the region. There will also be information on the major ethnic groups that moved into Vernon County as the Ho-Chunk were being forced out, and a map of ethnic group settlement. Come visit our Wild West Days booth to learn more.

Last month in this column we began looking at the 1878 plat map of Vernon County, and specifically at the business directories that form the border of the original wall map. The directories cover most of the townships and a couple of the villages in Vernon County. Each directory entry is essentially an advertisement, and I’m guessing that the business proprietors paid for them, maybe by the word or the line. So, they aren’t a complete listing of all businesses in the county at that time, but they still provide an interesting glimpse of daily life then.

Today we’ll focus on the business directory for the Town of Liberty, starting with “A” for “auctioneer” – that was Stanley Stout. The “1884 History of Vernon County” book tells us that Stout “learned the drug business” in Buffalo, New York, and then worked in drugstores in Chicago and St. Louis. Wanting a change, he moved to Vernon County in 1857 and settled in Liberty, where, being “a good talker,” he took up the job of auctioneer.

Sever Peterson is listed as a carpenter living in Section 20, and Allen Rusk as a farmer and plasterer in Section 16. Allen was the brother of Gov. Jeremiah Rusk, and both fought in the Civil War. It was Allen Rusk who successfully campaigned for the creation of the Town of Liberty, which was previously part of the Town of Viroqua, and he who gave the town its name.

L.S. Rabbitt is in the business directory as a farmer and miller based in Viola. Lemuel Rabbitt owned 160 acres, and also served as the chair of the town board. And the final name in the directory is that of H.L. Turner, “Proprietor of Grist Mill, half mile East of Viola.” The “History of Vernon County” explains that Turner’s father was a millwright, and H.L. learned the trade from him. He built a sawmill on the Kickapoo River in 1856, and a grist mill the following year.

Recently we re-printed the index to this 1878 map in book format. The “Alphabetical Index to the 1878 Vernon County, Wisconsin, Plat Map” contains a map of each township, and then an index of all the names found on the maps with location information. This book sells for $12 at the museum gift shop and at our website bookstore.