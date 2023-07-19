Last week we began looking at the business directories that surround the 1878 Vernon County plat map. A copy of this map hangs in the first-floor hallway at the Vernon County Museum and History Center, and we refer to it often. It is our oldest plat map of the county. The image of Vernon County is in the middle of the map, and business directories for villages and townships are printed all around it.

This week we’ll focus on the “Business Directory of Town of Webster.” The west fork of the Kickapoo River runs through Webster, and most of the businesses in the directory were located along it. In 1878, rivers were still used as highways by many people, so locating along a river made good business sense.

The flowing water of a river could also be used to power a mill, and several of the businesses in the directory are mills. Enoch Enochson was the proprietor of the Avalanche Flouring Mill, Isaiah Glenn ran the Avalanche Woolen Mills (“Manufacturer of Cloths and Wool Carding”), and John Jefson ran a saw mill.

Avalanche is the largest village in Webster, and the first five businesses in the directory were all in Avalanche. In addition to the two Avalanche mills mentioned above, the village had a wagon and carriage shop, run by William Cummings. Dr. William Hockenberry was Avalanche’s physician and surgeon. And Thomas Rabbitt worked in Avalanche as a carpenter and joiner (a joiner did woodwork on a building, such as making doors, window frames, and stairs).

Another carpenter, Thomas M. Young, ran his business near but not in Avalanche. Levi Calkins worked in a similar profession, as a builder, and was located in Section 25, the only one in the directory not working near a river. Constructing new buildings was an important task at that time as settlers arrived steadily into the area.

As was common in those days, several of these businessmen also had other lines of work than what is listed on the map. The 1884 book, “History of Vernon County,” has a chapter on the Town of Webster, where we can learn more about several of these people. For example, the book mentions that miller Isaiah Glenn also briefly taught school – in fact, he was the first teacher of the first school located in the township. Miller Enoch Enochson was also a farmer, and worked for a time as the Avalanche postmaster.

Although this business directory isn’t a complete listing of all the businesses in the Town of Webster in 1878, it does provide a glimpse of what life was like then. You are welcome to come view the original wall map and business directories during the history center’s regular summer hours of Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.