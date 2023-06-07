The Wisconsin Historical Society’s travelling exhibit, “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers,” opened at the museum on Monday, June 5. It will be here throughout the month of June, closing on Saturday, July 1. The exhibit is in the museum’s first-floor, handicapped-accessible, air-conditioned conference room.

This display features eight Wisconsinites from the past and present, including writer R. Richard “Dick” Wagner (1943-2021) of Madison, and activist Manonia Evans (born 1950) of Milwaukee. The information is presented on panels that look like pages out of a comic book or graphic novel, with illustrations by nipinet landsem.

Our own new exhibit about local LGBTQ+ historymakers, called “In Plain Sight: The Taylors of Lynxville,” is also on display in the same space. And you have the opportunity to write down your own story in the “story corner.” These exhibits can be viewed at the museum during our regular summer hours of Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment.

Remember that Company B of the 2nd Wisconsin Volunteers will be at the historic Sherry-Butt House this coming Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will take place on the lawn of the house, located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Company B is a group of Civil War reenactors from La Crosse, and they will be camping, marching, drilling, firing muskets (with blanks), and generally portraying the life of a soldier during the war.

The Vernon County Historical Society will serve barbecues, chips, lemonade, water, and coffee on the lawn for a freewill donation. Parking will be available at the Vernon County Fairgrounds next door to the house. The public is invited to talk with the reenactors throughout the day and learn about life during the Civil War. The house, built shortly after the end of the war, will also be open for tours during and after the event.

Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, established in 2021. It is celebrated on June 19, commemorating the fact that on June 19, 1865, the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas were freed. Last year’s Presidential Proclamation noted that, “On Juneteenth, we remember our extraordinary capacity to heal, to hope, and to emerge from our worst moments as a stronger, freer, and more just Nation. It is also a day to celebrate the power and resilience of Black Americans, who have endured generations of oppression in the ongoing journey toward equal justice, equal dignity, equal rights, and equal opportunity in America.”

This year we will honor Juneteenth with a special celebration of Black history in Viroqua. This free public event will be held on Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at the Viroqua Cemetery, 429 Hickory St. We will dedicate the new stone placed over the previously-unmarked graves of three African Americans, all members of the Craft family, who lived and died in Viroqua in the late 19th century.

Local actor Dodie Whitaker will portray Lottie Craft and tell the story of the Craft family. Local American Legion members will provide an honor guard ceremony, in honor of Jefferson Craft’s participation in the Civil War. And the Rev. Margaret Hoversten will bless the new gravestone. Feel free to bring a lawn chair or something else to sit on. Refreshments will be served afterward in the gazebo. Rain date is Monday, June 26.