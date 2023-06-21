“Women’s Work” and “Vernon County Goes to War” are the titles of two recent publications by the Vernon County Historical Society. Each booklet is about 52 pages long and full of illustrations.

“Women’s Work” is a collection of newspaper columns written by the staff of the Vernon County Historical Society about Vernon County women of long ago. Most of the columns focus on work, both paid and unpaid, done by local women. The women featured include Doranda Clark of Dell, Julia Flikke of West Prairie, Margarette Morse of Springville, May Lewis of Burr Ridge, Lucy Dawson of Viroqua, Nora Spaulding of Victory, and many, many others. We have included photos of the women whenever available.

The “Vernon County Goes To War” booklet contains excerpts from the Civil War diary of John W. Greenman. He was born in Illinois in 1840, moved to Bad Axe (later Vernon) County at an early age, and enlisted in Company F of the 8th Wisconsin during the war. In 1861, the Wisconsin Historical Society asked soldiers stationed at Camp Randall in Madison to keep diaries of their experiences during the war, and this is one such diary. Greenman was a good writer, and his stories are full of action and detail, which we have complemented with images from the time period.

These two booklets are softbound and have simple staple bindings. Each sells for $10, with all proceeds benefiting the Vernon County Historical Society. They can be purchased at the museum gift shop during regular public hours of Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also shop online at the bookstore on our website, vernoncountyhistory.org.

The “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers” exhibit, created by the Wisconsin Historical Society, continues to be on display at the Vernon County Museum and History Center through Saturday, July 1. This traveling exhibit explores the stories of eight Wisconsinites who worked to improve their lives and their communities by being themselves. In addition to this exhibit, we have created our own related exhibit about the 19th century family of William and May Taylor of Lynxville, Crawford County, who also did not fit the gender norms of the day.

Here’s something else for your calendar: The annual Marcia Andrew Strawberry Shortcake Social will be held on Tuesday, July 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the lawn of the historic Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Admission of $6 includes strawberry shortcake, frozen custard, beverage, entertainment, and a tour of the house. More details to come.